Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Scientific Games worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Scientific Games by 390.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

