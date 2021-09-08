Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Range Resources worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

