Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $243.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.60. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.