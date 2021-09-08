Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Crown worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after buying an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 4,591.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,884,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

