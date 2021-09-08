Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.