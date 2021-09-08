Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.01 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Nuance Communications worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $55.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.