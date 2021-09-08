Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Regal Beloit worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

