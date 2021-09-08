Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $13.47 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion and a PE ratio of -26.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,316,492.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,089,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,111,442 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

