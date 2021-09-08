Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

