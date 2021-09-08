Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,607 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of PDC Energy worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.