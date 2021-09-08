Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,786 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Exponent worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

