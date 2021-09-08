Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,351 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of EnerSys worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

