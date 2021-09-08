Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,351 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average is $311.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.46 and a 12 month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $30,289,140 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

