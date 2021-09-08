Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,584 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

HE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

