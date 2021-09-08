Richard McCann Sells 32,300 Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Richard McCann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Shares of LON KNOS traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,963 ($25.65). 82,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,074. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.75. Kainos Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

