Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Reaches $7.99

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00017179 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $33,565.08 and approximately $110.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00177231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.91 or 0.07158285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.82 or 0.99554342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00724499 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.