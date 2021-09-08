Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $7.99

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $7.99 or 0.00017429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $33,565.18 and $79.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00195373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.51 or 0.07255236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.86 or 1.00290613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00716571 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

