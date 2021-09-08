RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $987,920.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $987,920.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

