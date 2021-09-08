Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 2.8%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 641,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

