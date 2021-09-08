Rocket Vault Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00190599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.79 or 0.07251339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.28 or 0.99928149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00736653 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.