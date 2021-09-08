Roger Alexander White Purchases 26 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.16 ($192.27).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded up GBX 2.68 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 560.68 ($7.33). The stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.35. The company has a market capitalization of £628.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

BAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

