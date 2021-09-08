Rogers Communications’ (RCI.B) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.07.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.36. 1,268,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.25. The stock has a market cap of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

