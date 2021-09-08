Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 17,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,916,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

