ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $758,807.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.00447362 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

