Roots (ROO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Roots (TSE:ROO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.35 million for the quarter.

