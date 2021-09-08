Rotten Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $382,230.14 and $3,678.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 104,698,588 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

