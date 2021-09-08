Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00007372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,301 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

