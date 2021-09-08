Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.81. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

