Royal Bank of Canada Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. 81,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

