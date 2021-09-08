Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $143.76 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $127.27 to $143.76 in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of RY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. 41,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 435,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 2,105,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after buying an additional 135,026 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW & Wade grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GW & Wade now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.