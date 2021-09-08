Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.17% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $242,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after buying an additional 886,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

