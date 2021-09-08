RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $91.81 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $46,102.77 or 0.99863971 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and approximately $194,895.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,991 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

