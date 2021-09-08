Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s share price rose 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 8,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Rubis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.