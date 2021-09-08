Ruler Protocol Market Cap Hits $2,548.51 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 93.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2,548.51 and approximately $361.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00194598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.72 or 0.07195974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.22 or 0.99791586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00743819 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

