Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.15 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $2.37 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.