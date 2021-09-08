Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post sales of $283.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.02 million to $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

RHP opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

