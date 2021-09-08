Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $4,904.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,566.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.83 or 0.07363371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.97 or 0.01425867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.29 or 0.00395750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00125211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00577393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00557118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00334611 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,402,949 coins and its circulating supply is 32,285,637 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

