SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.57 ($14.79) and traded as low as €11.87 ($13.96). SAF-Holland shares last traded at €11.98 ($14.09), with a volume of 51,748 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.57.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

