SAFE DEAL Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $809,353.87 and approximately $48,701.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.83 or 0.07204955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.05 or 0.99947060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00740160 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 836,205 coins and its circulating supply is 809,063 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

