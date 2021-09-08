SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $3,677.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.91 or 1.00065888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00888982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.85 or 0.00435212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00322251 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068642 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.