SafeInsure Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,039.18 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $186,039.18 and approximately $590.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 156% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,410,177 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

