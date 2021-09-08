Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $361.90

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.90 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 346.20 ($4.52). Saga shares last traded at GBX 347.60 ($4.54), with a volume of 352,338 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Saga alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £493.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.