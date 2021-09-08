Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Up 10.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 2,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

