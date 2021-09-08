SakeToken Market Capitalization Achieves $3.47 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.47 million and $30,081.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,161,872 coins and its circulating supply is 100,739,932 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

