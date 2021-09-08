Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

