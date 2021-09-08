Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 225,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PLAN traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. 1,604,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

