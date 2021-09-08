Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€27.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €27.30 ($32.12) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.15 ($27.24).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

