Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 183.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SC opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

