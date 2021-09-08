Santiment Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $15.06 Million (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $485,695.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

