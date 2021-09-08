Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,794 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

